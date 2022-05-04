Pro-Russian Protesters Prevented the Wrapping of a Soviet Monument with Ukrainian and Bulgarian Flags in Sofia

Pro-Russian protesters took over the monument @BNT

Citizens tried to wrap Bulgarian and Ukrainian flags onto the Soviet Army monument in the center of the capital of Bulgaria. The initiative is a sign of support and sympathy with the Ukrainian people, but also as a protest against the fact that the monuments erected during the totalitarian regime in our country have not yet been removed.

The monument is called “Monument of the Soviet Army” but alternatively it is called MOCHA or “Monument of the Occupying Red Army”.

We reported on the planned wrapping yesterday

The wrapping was interrupted by “anti-war” protesters who disagreed that Bulgaria should send military-technical assistance to Ukraine (today Parliament decided to send military assistance)

The two protests were cordoned off by police.



Kostadin Kostadinov - leader of the Pro-Russian political party in Bulgaria "Vazrazhdane" (Revival)



/BNT, Nova