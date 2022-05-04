Pro-Russian Protesters Prevented the Wrapping of a Soviet Monument with Ukrainian and Bulgarian Flags in Sofia
Citizens tried to wrap Bulgarian and Ukrainian flags onto the Soviet Army monument in the center of the capital of Bulgaria. The initiative is a sign of support and sympathy with the Ukrainian people, but also as a protest against the fact that the monuments erected during the totalitarian regime in our country have not yet been removed.
The monument is called “Monument of the Soviet Army” but alternatively it is called MOCHA or “Monument of the Occupying Red Army”.
We reported on the planned wrapping yesterday
The wrapping was interrupted by “anti-war” protesters who disagreed that Bulgaria should send military-technical assistance to Ukraine (today Parliament decided to send military assistance)
The two protests were cordoned off by police.
Kostadin Kostadinov - leader of the Pro-Russian political party in Bulgaria "Vazrazhdane" (Revival)
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BNT, Nova
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgaria will Repair Ukrainian Military Equipment but will Not Send Weapons
- » President Radev: The Veto on North Macedonia should Remain until the Bulgarians are Included in the Constitution
- » Zelensky wants 6 things from Bulgaria – Weapons not among them
- » Resignations in the Bulgarian Post, the Cyberattack points to Russia
- » Bulgarian PM: The Kremlin's Economic Blackmail will Not Succeed
- » The Monument to the Soviet Army will be Wrapped with the Flags of Bulgaria and Ukraine