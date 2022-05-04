Deputy PM: Bulgaria will Request a Temporary Exemption from the Oil Embargo against Russia

“Purely technologically, Bulgaria can do without Russian oil, but this would significantly increase the cost of fuel. Therefore, if the European Commission allows exemptions [from the oil embargo], we will exercise our right to request such an exemption as well.”

This was stated by Finance Minister Asen Vassilev in an interview with the weekly "Capital".

The conversation took place before the European Commission's proposal announced today in the European Parliament that all EU countries stop cutting supplies of Russian oil from November and Russian fuel from the end of the year. An exception is foreseen for Hungary and Slovakia until the end of 2023. This plan is yet to be approved by the leaders of the member states, which are likely to meet in Brussels next week.

“There is no problem to resume the supply of natural gas from Russia to Bulgaria because the contract with Gazprom has not been terminated, they just stopped fulfilling it,” Vassilev explained. We are working on arbitration over a unilateral violation by Russia, and we have asked the EU to address Gazprom's abuse of market dominance.

Last week, the Deputy Prime Minister stated that Bulgaria can be without Russian gas indefinitely.

