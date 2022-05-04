Zelensky: We will not Enter into a Frozen Conflict

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has spoken out about a possible frozen conflict in Ukraine, saying his country would not enter "such a diplomatic quagmire", UNIAN reported.

"We will not enter into a frozen conflict. I came to the presidency when there were Minsk-1, Minsk-2, the relevant documents were presented, so I can say that these were not serious documents. There were agreements on paper, it was a frozen conflict. I am against it, we will definitely not have such a document," Zelensky said at a meeting of business and political leaders organized by the Wall Street Journal.

According to him, Ukraine has not violated the Minsk agreements and has not withdrawn from the negotiation process.

“We have not withdrawn from Minsk now, the Russian leader withdrew on February 24, he said publicly, and launched a ‘military operation’, although we understand that this is a war, a full-scale invasion. That is why they withdrew, and Ukraine will definitely not enter such a diplomatic quagmire again,” he said.

UNIAN recalls that Zelensky made two demands to Russia: the borders of Ukraine to return to the ones before February 24 and to return to Ukraine the illegally occupied Crimean peninsula.

