Zelensky wants 6 things from Bulgaria – Weapons not among them
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky sent a letter to the Bulgarian parliament. In it, he sets out six requests for the type of assistance that Bulgaria should give to Ukraine.
The letter comes amid an upcoming vote on draft decisions to send military aid to Ukraine.
The letter was submitted to the office by the Ambassador of Ukraine to Bulgaria Vitaly Moskalenko. He points out that the requests were made on the basis of the meeting and conversation between Zelensky and Prime Minister Kiril Petkov during his visit to Kyiv.
Here are the six things Ukraine is pushing for:
1. Continued support for Ukraine's membership of the European Union;
2. Assistance to Ukrainian citizens fleeing the war;
3. Providing an opportunity for export of Ukrainian grain to Varna;
4. Strengthening energy cooperation, in particular electricity supplies from Ukraine and natural gas;
5. Repair activity of Ukrainian military equipment in the military enterprises of the Republic of Bulgaria;
6. Continue deliveries of humanitarian aid, in particular medicines, clothing and humanitarian goods.
