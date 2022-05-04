Day 70 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Bombing of Lviv, Dozens of Civilian Casualties in the East

Here are the highlights of events related to the war in Ukraine over the past 24 hours:

Russia bombs Lviv

There are power outages in the city after a Russian air strike, Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadoviy said on Telegram.

"As a result of the missile strike, two power substations were damaged - there is no electricity in part of the city," he said.

Sadoviy urges people to stay in the bomb shelters, in a post on the social network.

Russian attacks kill 21 people in eastern Ukraine

Russian strikes on Tuesday killed 21 civilians and injured 27 in eastern Ukraine, the Donetsk Oblast governor said, the highest daily death toll in nearly a month.

"At least 10 killed and 15 wounded - these are the consequences of the shelling of the chemical plant in Avdiyivka by the Russian occupiers," said Governor Pavlo Kirilenko in the Telegram.

Zelensky calls on Albania to close its ports to Russian ships

In a video address to the Albanian parliament, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on Albania to close its ports to Russian ships and impose restrictions on Russian tourists.

New evacuations in Mariupol

The United Nations says 101 civilians have been "successfully evacuated" from the besieged and destroyed Ukrainian port city of Mariupol as part of a joint effort with the Red Cross.

"I am pleased to confirm that 101 civilians have been successfully evacuated from the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol," said UN humanitarian coordinator Osnat Lubrani.

Attack against Azovstal

Russian forces have launched a "powerful attack" on the Azovstal plant, the Ukrainian army said. The Kremlin claims that its forces, along with pro-Moscow Ukrainian separatists, used artillery and planes to attack the site.

Putin demanded cessation of arms supplies to Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin told his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron that the West should suspend arms supplies to Ukraine and accused Kyiv of not taking seriously the talks to end the conflict, the Kremlin said.

Accusing Ukrainian forces of committing war crimes, Putin told Macron that "the West can help stop these atrocities by putting appropriate pressure on the Kyiv authorities and by stopping arms supplies to Ukraine."

Johnson congratulated Ukraine and promised new help

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced another 6 million in British military aid to Ukraine and hailed the country's resistance to Russia as its "best time".

In a video link to Ukraine's parliament, the first foreign leader since Russia's invasion on February 24, Johnson said Ukrainians are fighting "with the energy and courage of lions."

The Pope wants a conversation with Putin

Pope Francis said he had asked for a meeting with Putin in Moscow but had not received a response. The pontiff told the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera that he made the request in March, but "I am afraid that Putin cannot or does not want to hold this meeting at this time."

"I will not go to Kyiv for now ... I have to go to Moscow first, I have to meet with Putin first," the pope said.

EU prepares new sanctions

European officials are preparing a new package of sanctions against Russia, but some EU countries are opposed to a full oil embargo.

The package, which needs unanimous approval, envisions a phased ban on Russian oil imports for six to eight months, but Hungary and Slovakia - both heavily dependent on Moscow's supplies - will be allowed to take advantage of several months more, EU officials told AFP.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BGNES