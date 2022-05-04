COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 720 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

In Bulgaria for the last 24 hours, 8565 tests for coronavirus were performed and 720 of them were positive (8.4 percent), according to data from the Unified Information Portal.

27 people died and 4,881 were cured. 148 people have been admitted to hospitals in the last 24 hours. Currently, 803 people are hospitalized with covid, and there are 75 patients in intensive care units.

66.94 percent of new cases, 73.65 percent of new hospital admissions and 92.59 percent of deaths were unvaccinated.

894 doses of vaccine were administered during the day.

/BTA