Government Agencies might have to Pay to use Twitter in the Future

Twitter can become a paid service for companies and government agencies. Entrepreneur Elon Musk, who bought the company, announced this on his page on the aforementioned social network.

"Twitter will always be free for ordinary users but it is possible to pay a fee for commercial or government users," the publication said.

In a few years, Twitter may become public again so that its shares can be freely bought on the stock exchange, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Entrepreneur Elon Musk, who is currently acquiring the company that owns the social network of the same name, told potential investors that he planned an initial public offering three years after the deal was completed.

Earlier, Musk announced his intention to turn Twitter from a public company to a non-public one, after which its shares will be able to be sold or exchanged only privately or over-the-counter.

The management of Twitter announced on April 25 that the American entrepreneur will buy the company for 44 billion dollars. According to the Securities and Exchange Commission, if the billionaire decides to terminate the agreement, he will have to pay Twitter a $1 billion fine. If Twitter initiates the separation, Musk will be compensated. The deadline for closing the deal is October 24, 2022.

