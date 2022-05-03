Bulgarian PM: The Kremlin's Economic Blackmail will Not Succeed

“The Kremlin's economic blackmail against my country and the EU will not succeed. Today's event is proof of that. Bulgaria and Greece are laying the foundations of not only an energy but also a geopolitical project that will change the energy map of the entire region.” This was stated by Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov at the opening of the construction of the floating liquefied gas terminal near Alexandroupolis.

The liquefied natural gas terminal near Alexandroupolis is a floating storage and regasification facility that will be connected to Greece's gas transmission network via a 28-kilometer pipeline. Through the existing routes, the gas will be able to reach Bulgaria, Serbia, the Republic of North Macedonia and others. The planned capacity of the facility amounts to 6.1 billion m2 per year. Among the reserved capacity is Bulgargaz with 500 million cubic meters per year.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, European Council President Charles Michel, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić and RN Macedonian Prime Minister Dimitar Kovachevski attended the inauguration ceremony.

Petkov addressed his colleague Mitsotakis, saying that he used the opportunity to thank him for the accelerated work on the Greece-Bulgaria gas interconnector.

Neighboring and friendly Greece is supporting Bulgaria at the current critical juncture by using the capacity of the existing Revitusa terminal, Petkov said.

The Greek prime minister said at the beginning of the ceremony that the moment will soon come when Russian gas will be replaced and the difficulties posed by Russia will be overcome. He described the construction of the LNG terminal near Alexandroupolis as an energy gateway to the Balkans and Southeast Europe.

“We will soon be able to replace Russian gas with other sources from other places”, Mitsotakis said.

