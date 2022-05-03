The Monument to the Soviet Army will be Wrapped with the Flags of Bulgaria and Ukraine

The monument to the Soviet army in the capital Sofia will be wrapped with the flags of Bulgaria and Ukraine.

This will happen on Wednesday, and the action is organized by the civic initiative, which is fighting for the dismantling of MOCHA/MORM (Monument to the Occupying Red Army - the alternative name of the Monument to the Soviet Army).

"While the monument to Russian-Ukrainian friendship was dismantled in Kyiv a few days ago, and Russia continues to trample on all international borders, treaties and cultural-historical ties, our institutions continue to listen to whether the removal of the monument to Bulgarian-Soviet friendship (because MOCHA is just that) will not accidentally break a comma from something that can not even be found as a document.”

“Therefore, as a sign of support for Ukraine at this critical moment, together we will try to wash away the shame of this endless blatant inaction and begin wrapping the monument to the Soviet army with the flags of Bulgaria and Ukraine,” said the organizers.

The sculptural compositions at the northeastern end of the monumental site will be wrapped with the flags of Bulgaria and Ukraine.

The figures will remain covered with flags for the next few days.

The organizers call on people to carry their own flags to cover as much of the monument as possible.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BGNES