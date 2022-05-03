Russian TV Stars are Hiding from the War with Ukraine in Bulgaria

The popular Russian actress and TV presenter from the First Channel of the Russian state television Larisa Guzeeva has fled the country and settled in her property on the Black Sea coast in Bulgaria, Russian media reported after Russians recognized the actress during her walk in Nessebar. Guzeeva is an honored artist of the Russian Federation, and in recent years she has earned the nickname "Russia's matchmaker" for the program "Let's get married", which is broadcast on the First Channel.

The news that at a time when Russia is conducting a military operation, Guzeeva is hiding in Bulgaria has irritated the Russian public, which reacts sensitively to reports that stars of culture, show business and modern Russian highlife are leaving the country after invading Ukraine. Moscow media and social networks have already denounced as deserters Alla Pugacheva and Maxim Galkin, Ksenia Sobchak and Konstantin Bogomolkin, Renata Litvinova and Zemfira, Valery Leontiev and a dozen other celebrities, although it turned out Sobchak and Bogomolkin who had already made it to Turkey are now back in Russia.

While most of the alleged traitors either denied the allegations or ignored them, Guzeeva reacted on social media with a volcano of curses. She wrote, "non-journalists such *** and what? Did they get richer? Or maybe happier? Personally, I send these **** rays with curses. Take them, choke! And to my dear followers - happiness and kidness!", Wrote the actress, quoted by RIA Novosti. Larisa Guzeeva also added that she is indeed abroad but to be treated for a coronavirus she had in September last year. "I worked hard, I had a terrible covid, I'm trying to smooth over the consequences in Bulgaria," added the TV matchmaker, who has 2.1 million followers on Instagram.

On May 1, the star released a video with the no less popular in the USSR and Russia, People's Artist of Russia and her namesake Larisa Udovichenko, who has over 120 film roles. On Friday, Udovichenko turned 67 and celebrated her special day in the company of her colleague Guzeeva and her family at a seaside restaurant. "Today Larissa, my little girl, has a birthday, we are in Bulgaria, here is such a wonderful table, there is only one problem - we forgot to ask permission from the media, can we go, somehow without asking we left", sarcastically Guzeeva commented.

Russian media remind that the host of "Let's get married" has an apartment for 220 thousand euros in Ravda in a gated complex with swimming pools, tennis courts, a cafe and a fitness center, where her neighbor is Larisa Udovichenko. In the same complex, the owners of apartments are the TV presenter from NTV Lera Kudryavtseva and the singer Nadezhda Babkina, who has four apartments and their grandchildren come to rest in Bulgaria.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/OFFNews