Will Moldova be Involved in the War?

“The Moldovan government has done nothing to provoke possible attacks by Russia.” This was explained in an interview for the Bulgarian National Radio by Alexander Lambov from the “Bulgarian Spirit” Foundation in Moldova:

"It seems to me that at least for a while the situation will be stable because there is no direct connection or border with Russia and Russian troops are far away at the moment. Ukraine's resistance is currently strong and it is unknown if there are aggressive intentions against Moldova, will there be a combat opportunity to be realized. All parades for May 9 in Moldova have been canceled. There will be events but without an audience.”

“I hoped that the situation in Moldova could be discussed at the political level, in the diplomatic sphere, but what we see now - the military forces that are concentrated there, raises great concern, so the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry called on Bulgarians who are there, to return”, Dimitar Gardev, Chairman of the Foreign Policy Committee of the 46th National Assembly, told BNR:

"We see that there is a military presence in this region and this is extremely worrying because we have a lot of Bulgarians living in these areas. This is the second front that is opening up to Odessa and that is why Putin is activating these actions there because Odessa is an extremely important port for Ukraine and for its purpose to cut off the waters of Ukraine in some way."

“I believe that Bulgaria has the opportunity to support Ukraine with armed supplies, what we produce - ammunition, shots, but at the same time we must realize that Bulgaria must have a minimum resource of heavy weapons such as aircraft, as anti-aircraft systems , which should not be donated in any way in connection with this conflict, because we are really in the very zone of the conflict. calls were made for the repair of heavy equipment, we have these opportunities on the ground,” Gardev added.

/BNR