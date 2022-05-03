Germany has sent more than 190m Euros in Weapons and Equipment to Ukraine
Since the beginning of the Russian invasion, Germany has sent Ukraine arms and equipment worth more than 190 million euros, DPA reported.
In response to a parliamentary inquiry, the German Ministry of Economy said that for the period from February 24 to April 19, Germany had provided Ukraine with weapons worth 120.5 million euros and equipment worth 71.4 million euros.
By comparison, the United States has promised or has already delivered $3.7 billion worth of weapons and ammunition to Ukraine. Estonia has provided more than 220m euros in military aid to Ukraine, the DPA notes.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/Nova
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Day 69 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Attacks on Azovstal resumed, US accused Russia of Annexing parts of the Country
- » Will Moldova be Involved in the War?
- » Bulgarian Economist: The Contribution of Ukrainian Refugees to the Economy is Enormous
- » Day 68 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Kyiv recaptures Settlements, Russia prepares to Confiscate Assets
- » Pelosi received the Order of Princess Olga in Kyiv
- » Evacuation of Mariupol Residents underway with Assistance of the UN