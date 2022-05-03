Germany has sent more than 190m Euros in Weapons and Equipment to Ukraine

May 3, 2022, Tuesday
Bulgaria: Germany has sent more than 190m Euros in Weapons and Equipment to Ukraine @Wikimedia Commons

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion, Germany has sent Ukraine arms and equipment worth more than 190 million euros, DPA reported.

In response to a parliamentary inquiry, the German Ministry of Economy said that for the period from February 24 to April 19, Germany had provided Ukraine with weapons worth 120.5 million euros and equipment worth 71.4 million euros.

By comparison, the United States has promised or has already delivered $3.7 billion worth of weapons and ammunition to Ukraine. Estonia has provided more than 220m euros in military aid to Ukraine, the DPA notes.

