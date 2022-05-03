Following a Meeting of Energy Ministers: The EU must prepare to Cut Off Gas Supplies

Business » ENERGY | May 3, 2022, Tuesday // 11:29
Bulgaria: Following a Meeting of Energy Ministers: The EU must prepare to Cut Off Gas Supplies @Pixabay

The European Union refuses to pay for gas purchases from Russia in rubles and must prepare to cut off supplies. This was warned by the EC and the French presidency of the EU after the extraordinary meeting of the energy ministers of the 27 member states.

At the same time, it became clear that the gas flow through the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline, which supplies natural gas from Russia via Poland to Germany, has been restored.

The supply stopped briefly yesterday, according to the pipeline operator.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNT

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Energy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: gas, Russia, EU, EC
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria