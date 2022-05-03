Following a Meeting of Energy Ministers: The EU must prepare to Cut Off Gas Supplies
The European Union refuses to pay for gas purchases from Russia in rubles and must prepare to cut off supplies. This was warned by the EC and the French presidency of the EU after the extraordinary meeting of the energy ministers of the 27 member states.
At the same time, it became clear that the gas flow through the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline, which supplies natural gas from Russia via Poland to Germany, has been restored.
The supply stopped briefly yesterday, according to the pipeline operator.
