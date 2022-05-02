Day 68 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Kyiv recaptures Settlements, Russia prepares to Confiscate Assets

Here are the highlights of events related to the war in Ukraine over the past 24 hours:

The head of the military administration in Kharkiv confirmed that four settlements were recaptured by Kyiv from the Russians: Kutuzivka, Verkhina Rohanka, Slobidske and Prelensne.

Scholz defended his policy for Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has defended his decisions on Ukraine, dismissing criticism that he did not take swift action or did not do enough to provide the desperately sought-after armaments for Ukraine.

A spokesman for Turkish President Ibrahim Kalin said after a visit to Kyiv that the continuation of the Istanbul peace process could play a "key role" in ending the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Kalin's remarks came after his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Andriy Yarmak, chief of staff of the Ukrainian president in Kyiv, to discuss the ongoing war and Ukrainian-Turkish relations.

"From now on, we will continue to make great efforts to end the war. Because there will be no winner in this war - both Ukraine and Russia will lose," he said.

One wounded in a fire at a Russian military facility

A fire has broken out at a Russian Defense Ministry site in Belgorod, near the border with Ukraine, in which one person was slightly injured, the region's governor said.

Denmark and Sweden want answers to their airspace violations

Denmark and Sweden have summoned Russia's ambassadors after a Russian spy plane violated the airspace of both countries, their governments said.

Officials said the plane entered Danish airspace on Friday night east of the Danish Baltic island of Bornholm, after which it entered Swedish airspace.

Russia can confiscate assets

Moscow has said it could seize Russian-based assets from countries it considers hostile in response to a U.S. proposal to sell assets to Russian oligarchs and pay off Ukraine's revenues.

Nadal opposes the ban on Russian and Belarusian players

Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal describes Wimbledon's decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players from participating in the championship as "unfair", saying the war was not their fault.

Evacuation of Mariupol residents is underway with the assistance of the UN

The evacuation of residents of the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, who have been hiding in the Azovstal plant in recent weeks, has begun with the assistance of the United Nations, confirmed by Ukraine and Russia.

Pelosi received the “Order of Princess Olga” in Kyiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi in the capital, Kyiv, and presented her with the “Princess Olga Order” for her support for a "sovereign, independent and democratic" Ukraine, the presidency said.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BGNES