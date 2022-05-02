Moldovans detained for Stealing nearly BGN 200,000 from Ukrainian Refugees in Bulgaria

Two Moldovan citizens have been detained for armed robbery of Ukrainian refugees, according to the Appellate Prosecutor's Office in Burgas. The perpetrators confiscated money and jewelry worth a total of about BGN 197,000.

The subject of the crime is a sum of money of 65,000 euros, 10,000 levs, jewelry made of precious metals with precious stones worth 30,000 US dollars and a mobile phone for 1,800 dollars, said prosecutor Georgi Chinev during a briefing at the prosecution in Burgas.

The crime was committed on April 27 at about 11 a.m. The family of Ukrainians - a man of 48 years and a 32-year-old woman were attacked in an apartment in a gated community in St. Vlas, where they were housed, along with their 8-month-old baby and elderly woman. However, the baby and the grandmother were not in the apartment at the time of the attack.

The injured family did not want temporary protection status in our country.

"After a knock on the door, in Russian it is reported that the hotel maintenance wants to enter the room. Two people, one with a medical mask, burst into the room and tied the man's hands, demanding that the money and valuables be handed over to them which are in the apartment," said Senior Commissioner Kaloyan Kaloyanov.

After everything is handed over to them, they leave. Later, the two perpetrators - Moldovan citizens aged 52 and at 43 are detained. One of them was detained in Veliko Tarnovo, and the other - in a hotel in the Black Sea resort of St. Vlas.

The two Moldovans entered Bulgaria on April 2 this year, police said.

A remand measure is pending. The persons have been charged and charged with complicity in armed robbery.

The penalty for such a crime is imprisonment from 15 to 20 years, life imprisonment or life imprisonment without parole. Data on the perpetrators' convictions are expected before a final verdict is handed down, the Prosecutor's Office explained.

The two Moldovans have been detained for 72 hours so far.

Later on Monday, the supervising prosecutor is expected to prepare and submit a request for remand in custody for both persons.

