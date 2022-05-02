Bulgarian Economist: Paying for Gas in Rubles aims to increase demand for the Russian Currency

Business » FINANCE | May 2, 2022, Monday // 11:50
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Economist: Paying for Gas in Rubles aims to increase demand for the Russian Currency @Pixabay

The decision to pay for Russian gas in rubles was intended as a measure against sanctions imposed on Russia. This was explained by the economist Daniel Vassilev on Nova TV. According to him, the sanctions were aimed at destroying the ruble, Russia tried to increase its demand, with a solution that would increase its value.

"It simply came to our notice then. The ruble has risen to more than before the war, despite the conflict and sanctions. At the moment, the ruble seems stable, despite unprecedented sanctions. So far, we have not seen the Central Bank of a G20 country to have frozen assets. However, the ruble is unlikely to remain high. Probably in a few years we will see that it is starting to get cheaper," he explained.

The impact of this process will be seen in the prices of goods in stores, the economist added.

"Inflation is caused by the printing of money in the ECB. In addition to monetary inflation, there will be higher prices for goods. We are harmed by the differences between the currency pairs,” Vassilev added.

Daniel Vassilev is adamant that Gazprom's sole decision means arbitration and conviction.

"We also have a request for legal assistance from the EU to initiate a lawsuit against the company," he explained.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Nova

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: rubles, Russian, sanctions, EU
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria