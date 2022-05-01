Kuleba: Peace is Possible only with Sovereignty over the Entire Territory of Ukraine

“The only way to achieve peace in Ukraine is to restore Kyiv's sovereignty over the entire country,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in an interview with China's Xinhua news agency yesterday.

Kuleba said the process of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia has become much more difficult since the Istanbul meeting.

"Yes, at the moment, peace talks between Ukraine and Russia are going very hard," he said.

According to him, at the meeting in Istanbul, the Ukrainian delegation proposed a draft of international guarantees for the security of Ukraine. The Russian side has accepted the proposal for further research.

Kuleba said Ukraine hopes to receive security assurances from the permanent members of the UN Security Council, including China.

"We propose that China become one of the guarantors of Ukraine's security - a sign of our respect and trust in the PRC," said the Ukrainian foreign minister.

He also thanked the Chinese Red Cross for the humanitarian aid it has provided to Ukraine and noted that his country is in dire need of such support.

"I take this opportunity to ask the Chinese country to continue to support us," Kuleba added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky switched to Russian in his nightly video address to call on Russian troops to refuse to fight in Ukraine and said that even their generals expect tens of thousands of them to die, the Associated Press reported.

Zelensky said Russia was recruiting "poorly motivated and inexperienced" soldiers for combat units that had suffered heavy casualties at the start of the war so that these units could be thrown back into battle. He said Russian commanders were well aware that thousands of soldiers would die and thousands would be wounded in the coming weeks.

“Russian commanders lie to their soldiers when they are told that they can be held accountable if they refuse to fight and are not told, for example, that the Russian army is preparing additional refrigerated trucks to store the bodies. They are not being told about the new losses which the generals expect," Zelensky said late yesterday.

"Every Russian soldier can still save his own life. It is better to survive in Russia than to die on our land," he added.

