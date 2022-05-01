Day 67 of the Invasion of Ukraine: New Shelling, More Bodies of Tortured Civilians, Jolie in Lviv

New shelling, more bodies of tortured civilians, Jolie in Lviv. Here are the highlights of events related to the war in Ukraine over the past 24 hours:

Russian attack destroyed the runway at Odessa airport

A Russian missile destroyed the runway at Odessa airport in southern Ukraine, with no casualties, District Governor Maxim Marchenko said in his Telegram account.

A group of civilians left Azovstal in Mariupol

A group of 20 civilians have left the Azovstal steel plant, where the last Ukrainian troops are hiding in the Black Sea city of Mariupol, soldiers said.

Russian plane enters Swedish airspace: Stockholm

A Russian reconnaissance plane briefly violated Swedish airspace, Swedish defense officials say as the Scandinavian country considers its NATO bid following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Ukrainians released on prisoner exchange

Fourteen Ukrainian women, including a pregnant servicewoman, have been released in a recent exchange of prisoners with Russian forces, Ukraine said without revealing the number of Russians returned to Moscow, Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vereshchuk said.

More bodies found near Bucha

The bodies of three men shot in the head and tied up were found in a pit near Bucha, near Kyiv, police said. There are also traces of torture on the bodies, the statement said. Bucha has become synonymous with Russian war crimes after dozens of bodies were found dead on the city's streets.

France will "step up" aid

French President Emmanuel Macron has said that France will "increase" the supply of military and humanitarian aid after talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.

Kharkiv was shelled again

The second-largest city in Ukraine, Kharkiv, was heavily shelled, although President Zelensky said Ukrainian forces were achieving "tactical success" in the region. One person was killed and five were injured, the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration told Telegram.

Germany will "reconsider" benefits for Schröder

The German government will consider revoking the privileges granted to former Chancellor Gerhard Schröder because of his close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the German finance minister said.

13 million refugees

More than 5.4 million Ukrainians have fled their country since Russia's invasion two months ago, with tens of thousands fleeing their homeland every day, the United Nations said. In addition to refugees, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) estimates that more than 7.7 million people have been displaced in Ukraine, meaning that a total of more than 13 million people have fled their homes since the conflict.

Angelina Jolie visited Lviv

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie has surprisingly appeared in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, where she met displaced people.

Jolie is a special envoy of UNHCR.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BGNES