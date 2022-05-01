COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 263 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Society » HEALTH | May 1, 2022, Sunday // 10:20
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 263 New Cases in the Last 24 hours @Pixabay

There are 263 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours in Bulgaria, and there are two deaths with a diagnosis of Covid-19, according to data from the Unified Information Portal.

For the last 24 hours, 5362 tests have been performed, of which 4.9% are positive. Among newly infected people, 69.58% are unvaccinated. The two dead were not vaccinated. There are 28 new patients in hospitals, and 85.71% of them have not been vaccinated.

At zero o'clock today the total number of hospitalized with a diagnosis of Covid-19 was 878, including 83 in intensive care units.

The cured for the last day are 41, and the doses of vaccines against coronavirus - 314, which brings their total number since the beginning of the campaign to 4 382 663, according to the portal.

/BTA

Tags: COVID-19, cases, vaccinated, Bulgaria
