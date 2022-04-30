Day 66 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Russia Pays Debt in Dollars, Journalist Killed, Cyberattacks in Romania

Russia paid its debt in dollars, but returned payments in euros to Australia and Germany, Russian cyberattacks in Romania. Here are the highlights of events related to the war in Ukraine over the past 24 hours:

Moscow admitted that it attacked Kyiv while Guterres was there

Russia has confirmed that it launched an air strike against Kyiv during a visit by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Russia's Defense Ministry said that "high-precision weapons with a long range of air bases ... destroyed the production facilities of the Artyom rocket and space enterprise in Kyiv." US-funded Radio Free Europe says journalist and producer Vira Hyrych has died after a Russian rocket hit the building where the woman lived.

The United States does not want Putin at the G20 summit

The United States is not impressed that Russian President Vladimir Putin was invited to the G20 summit in Indonesia in November. "The United States continues to believe that it is not possible to work as usual, given that Russia is involved in the international community or international institutions," said State Department Deputy Spokeswoman Jalina Porter.

American killed

The US Department of Defense has warned Americans not to fight in Ukraine after a former Marine was killed on Monday.

Willy Joseph Cancel's mother, Rebecca Cabrera, told CNN that her 22-year-old son died while working with a private military contractor after traveling to Ukraine in mid-March.

The Russians are "behind schedule"

Russia's campaign to take control of the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine is slow and behind schedule, a Pentagon official said. Strong resistance from Ukrainian troops and caution following Russia's failure to take over Kyiv have led to "slow and uneven progress" in Donbas, the official told reporters.

African implications

This weekend, UN President Antonio Guterres begins a visit to several West African countries to see the consequences of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on the African continent, the United Nations said.

Romania suffered from cyberattacks

A pro-Russian criminal group is launching cyberattacks against Romanian government websites over the country's support for Ukraine, Romania's cybersecurity agency said. A series of so-called DDOS attacks, in which multiple requests are sent to a website to overload it, hit "public institutions and private entities", according to Romania's National Cyber ​​Security Agency.

Demonstration of force in the United Kingdom

The UK government has said it has about 8,000 troops for exercises in Eastern Europe in a show of force following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Britain has 72 tanks “Challenger 2” and 120 armored combat vehicles, along with artillery, helicopters and drones for the exercises, some of which are already underway.

Russia paid its debt in dollars

Russia's finance ministry has said it has completed payments on two dollar-denominated bonds amid growing fears that the sanctions-affected country could be forced to default on its foreign debt. In early April, Moscow attempted to make payments on these bonds in rubles after the United States banned Russia from making debt payments using dollars held by US banks as a result of the conflict in Ukraine.

Russia has returned payments for gas supplies in euros to Austria and Germany

Russia's Gazprombank returned to Germany and Austria the payment in euros for the supply of Russian natural gas. The official reason for the refusal was stated as "ambiguities in the payment".

Resumption of Ukrainian grain exports

A ship loaded with 70,000 tons of Ukrainian corn is leaving a Romanian Black Sea port, allowing Kyiv to avoid a Russian blockade of its main grain exports. Romania has made the port of Constanta accessible to Ukraine after the country's ports were cut off as a result of the Russian invasion. The destination of the ship is not clear.

13 million refugees

More than 5.4 million Ukrainians have fled their country since Russia's invasion, and tens of thousands are fleeing every day. In addition to refugees, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) estimates that more than 7.7 million people have been displaced in Ukraine, meaning that a total of more than 13 million people have been displaced by the conflict.

