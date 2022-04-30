Bulgarian Minister: The Next Wave of Refugees will be from Russia

“None of the Bulgarian employers want Gazprom and payment in rubles. But everyone wants gas at reasonable prices so that we can remain competitive.” This was said by the Minister of Innovation and Growth Daniel Lorer on Nova TV.

“Bulgaria and Poland were the first two countries for which Russia stopped gas because they had reached the end of their agreement,” Minister Lorer explained.

"Everyone in Europe whose contract reaches the point of payment will be met by Gazprom on the same terms, and the answer will be pan-European - not of economic blackmail. Nobody will violate the sanctions, nobody will pay in rubles", the Minister was categorical.

According to him, the EU countries are also ready to be sanctioned the same way as Bulgaria and Poland.

"Europe will need time to recover from its dependence on Russian gas but this is a common policy and will only be negotiated together," Lorer said.

According to him, the next wave of refugees will be from Russian citizens

"We have already managed to accommodate several hundred economic refugees from Russia, mostly engineers who understand what the economic catastrophe will be like there and are looking for a better future for themselves and their families," Lorer said and added: "I think we need to prepare organizationally and legally for more refugees from Russia."

The Minister of Innovation and Growth also commented on the tremors in the coalition but said he did not expect early elections. However, he declined to comment on whether his party “We Continue the Change” would support President Rumen Radev

"Is it responsible to put ideological considerations in front of the country's stability?" Lorer asked Deputy Prime Minister Kornelia Ninova, who said the Bulgarian Socialist Party would leave the coalition if Bulgaria decided to export weapons to Ukraine.

"I am convinced that we will find a formula to continue working together. I believe that our coalition partners will agree with us," Lorer said.

"It was time to make it clear that we are in favor of exporting military-technical assistance to Ukraine. Bulgaria must show through the sovereign, that we want to help Ukraine as the whole EU. That is our message," he said.

/Nova