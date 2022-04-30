COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 491 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the past day are 491 with 9233 tests performed, according to data from the Unified Information Portal.

Approximately 5 percent of the samples tested were positive.

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in Bulgaria is 1,156,466. The active cases are 141,451.

The total number of hospitalized patients with coronavirus is 879. The number of patients in the intensive care units is 82. The number of patients cured in the last 24 hours is 3919.

For the past 24 hours, 10 new deaths have been registered.

The vaccine doses administered are a total of 4,382,349, of which 1,436 for the last 24 hours.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BTA