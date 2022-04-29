Bulgaria’s President: Politicians Ignore the War in the Name of Party Interest

“Politicians and demagogues do not have a sober assessment of the devastating potential of war or neglect it in the name of party or self-interest. Many have not risked their lives, but are willing to risk the lives of others”, said President Rumen Radev, who boarded a Spanish Eurofighter fighter jet for a demonstration flight. Asked if his words were a message to the executive branch in Bulgaria, Radev did not answer.

“War is raging in Europe, the mission of the professional military today is to prevent it from growing. I thank the Spanish aviators and technicians who, together with their Bulgarian brethren, took care of the security of Bulgaria's skies," Radev told Bulgarian media accompanying him during his visit to Spain.

/BGNES