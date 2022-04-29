The Bulgarian Socialist Party will Leave the Coalition if it is Decided to Export Weapons to Ukraine

"If the Council of Ministers decides to export weapons and ammunition to Ukraine, the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) will leave the coalition, we will wait to see what will be voted on," Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Industry Kornelia Ninova told media in the village of Parvenets.

"There is all sorts of speculation at the moment that weapons are actually being exported, I reaffirm - one cartridge is not exported to Ukraine. We export weapons to 50 to 60 countries, but all of them are end users. Bulgaria cannot control what happens after. We do not have a single agreement for Ukraine and Russia. If a decision is made by the Council of Ministers on such exports, we are leaving," Ninova stressed.

She denied the possibility of exporting military aid to Ukraine through Poland before a parliamentary decision. "It is not possible to load weapons for Ukraine," Kornelia Ninova was adamant.

"SANS, the Military Intelligence, the Ministry of Foreign and Interior, the Ministries of Defense and the Economy are involved in this commission, which authorizes trade, and it is absolutely impossible for all these services to know and do something illegal. All documents are considered by all these services and ministries," said Kornelia Ninova.

"I don't think elections are coming," she said.

Today, the Minister of Economy and Industry visited the vegetable market in Parvenets.

"Bulgarian production is extremely important, especially with the increase in prices, in the coming years there may be a problem with food and food chains and therefore a policy must be set. We propose to include an additional 100 million in the budget update," said Kornelia Ninova.

According to her, people are complaining about the high price of electricity, as the government's measure is to continue support for BGN 300 per megawatt-hour.

"I would offer state aid in the form of fertilizers. The big goal is to support the domestic production of fruits, vegetables, milk and meat. I am surprised that at least half of the farmers are not registered and cannot receive aid without registration," added the Deputy Prime Minister.

According to her, gas will be guaranteed, and the question is what the price will be

“The desire is to freeze the price of gas as it is now under a contract with Gazprom, and the difference from the price increase to be borne by the state. Such a request seems reasonable, possible and effective, will result in no rise in the price as goods are getting more expensive and not to become more and more uncompetitive, zero VAT on fruits and vegetables ", added Cornelia Ninova.

/BNT