We can enter Greece without a COVID Certificate from May 1

As of Sunday, May 1, the anti-epidemic measures for those arriving in Bulgaria from other countries will be lifted, the Ministry of Health announced.

The Ministry of Health reminds that until May 1, people arriving in Bulgaria from other countries are admitted upon presentation of a valid digital COVID certificate of the European Union for vaccination, disease or testing or an equivalent or similar document containing the same. data.

From May 1, without COVID vaccination certificates and a health status document, people will be able to enter Greece.

The requirement for a certificate and test when entering shops, restaurants and stadiums is eliminated. Masks in enclosed public places and in transport remain mandatory.

Unvaccinated workers will continue to take one antigen test a week to work.

The same is true for teachers. From May 1, pupils and students will attend schools without testing, but with a mask. If the situation improves, it is likely that the masks will be dropped from June 1.

/BNT