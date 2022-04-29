Day 65 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Russian Strikes on Kyiv during Guterres' visit, Heavy fighting in Donbas

Here are the highlights of events related to the war in Ukraine over the past 24 hours:

Rockets hit the Ukrainian capital Kyiv during a visit by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to the city

US President Biden has asked Congress to provide billion in military, economic and humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

At least 10 people were injured after Russian missiles hit Kyiv last night while UN Secretary-General spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Fires caused by the bombing have been reported. Antonio Guterres criticized the UN Security Council for failing to prevent or end the war in Ukraine.

Volodymyr Zelensky said Guterres had the opportunity to witness "all the war crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine." The Ukrainian leader again described Russia's actions in his country as "genocide".

The Secretary-General visited several cities, for which Ukraine accuses Russia of war crimes. Moscow denies the allegations.

In the town of Borodyanka, northwest of Kyiv, Guterres spoke to reporters in front of buildings destroyed by strikes and shelling. He called the war in Ukraine "absurd in the 21st century" and called for the rescue of thousands of people in the southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell wrote on Twitter that he was "shocked and horrified" by Russia's missile strikes on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities. "Russia has once again demonstrated its gross disregard for international law by bombing the city, while UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is on a visit there after Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov," he added.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia's strikes on Kyiv "are aimed at humiliating the UN"

"Today, right after our talks with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Kyiv, Russian missiles flew into the city. Five missiles. And that speaks volumes about Russia's true attitude toward global institutions. This means that there must be a strong response: Russian missile strikes in Ukraine - in Kyiv, Fastov, Odessa, Khmelnytsky and other cities - once again show that we must not relax yet. that the war is over. We still have to fight. We still have to drive out the occupiers."

Zelensky also reiterated his promise to bring to justice all Russian servicemen found to have committed war crimes in Ukraine.

At the beginning of his next address to the nation, he thanked the American people and President Biden for the large-scale billion aid package for Ukraine, which is expected to be approved by the United States.

London: Heavy fighting in Donbas, Russia suffers heavy losses

Heavy battles are being fought in Donbas, but although there has been some progress by Russian forces, they are paying a heavy price in losses, according to the latest summary of British intelligence.

The battle for Donbas remains Russia's main strategic goal for establishing control over the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, the British Ministry of Defense said. Particularly heavy fighting took place near Lysychansk and Severodonetsk, with the Russian army trying to advance from Izyum south to Sloviansk.

However, due to strong Ukrainian resistance, Russia's territorial gains are limited and the army suffers heavy losses.

At the same time, the Ministry of Defense announced that about 8,000 British troops will be sent to Eastern Europe as part of military exercises to counter Russian aggression. Dozens of tanks and more than 100 armored personnel carriers will also be sent to countries from Finland to North Macedonia in the largest event of its kind since the end of the Cold War, the ministry added.

The British will take part in tens of thousands of NATO fighters. The ministry said the planned exercises would improve the ability of British and Finnish troops to work together to deter Russian aggression against the Nordic and Baltic states.

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said the move was a demonstration of "solidarity and strength".

