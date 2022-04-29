COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 588 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
There are 588 new cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria, and 14 people have died in the past 24 hours. The Unified Information Portal lists 3,593 people as cured.
The cases yesterday were 741.
8856 new tests were performed or 6.5% of the samples were positive. Currently, the active cases of infection in our country are 144,889. 913 people are treated in hospitals, of which 86 need intensive care. In the last 24 hours, 97 infected people have been hospitalized.
