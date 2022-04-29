The Work of Bulgarian Posts remains Blocked for Two Weeks

For two weeks now, Bulgarian Posts (BGPost) has not been performing a number of the services it has offered so far. The reason is a hacker attack, which seriously affected the company's software. At the moment, it is impossible to send shipments, and it is possible to receive them only if the recipient does not owe money.

Recently, Georgi Tasev has been involved in retail trade. He sends the products he produces to the whole world, and he used Bulgarian Posts as his partner. Thus, the problem in the company blocked the trader's business. "Now they are preventing me from doing business," he explained.

Alexia Karadachka has been waiting in vain for several weeks for her shipment.

"I was told I could not pick up the shipment because it had not arrived. She had last arrived in Sofia 21 days ago, but there has been no information since then," she said.

Older people are also very frustrated with the problems at the Post Office because they cut off communication with their loved ones.

Bulgarian Posts clarified for Nova TV that they are working hard for the gradual restoration of their services.

/Nova