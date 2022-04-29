Biden: We are working to redirect Natural Gas to Bulgaria and Poland

Bulgaria: Biden: We are working to redirect Natural Gas to Bulgaria and Poland US President Joe Biden (left) and Polish President Andrzej Duda (right) @Wikimedia Commons

US President Joe Biden said they were working to divert natural gas directly to Bulgaria and Poland in response to the suspension of supplies from Russia.

According to Biden, the two countries have indicated that they have gas reserves - Poland to a greater extent and Bulgaria smaller. Biden added:

"We have worked with our allies (such as Japan) and we can redirect our natural gas sales to these countries directly to Poland and Bulgaria."

The US president said this in response to a question after giving a speech asking for additional funds in support of Ukraine.

In his speech, he pointed out:

"We will not allow Russia to evade sanctions by intimidation or extortion. We will not allow them to use their oil and gas to avoid the consequences of their aggression."

Biden also clarified that, as with Japan, countries such as South Korea and Qatar are being worked with to support European allies.

"Aggression will not win, threats will not win," Biden said.

Earlier, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the United States expected Russia to "use energy supplies as weapons" and that the United States had already been in contact with leaders in Poland and Bulgaria.

Psaki also recalled a joint group set up last month to work with the EU to "reduce Europe's dependence and (Vladimir) Putin's ability to use energy to coerce Europe."

/BNR

