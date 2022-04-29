Biden asked Congress for $33 billion in Aid to Kyiv, NATO thinks the War in Ukraine could last for Years

US President Joe Biden has asked Congress for $33 billion in support of Ukraine. NATO is determined to help Ukraine, even if the war lasts for years. Earlier, the Kremlin warned that arming Ukraine posed a risk to European security and promised a firm military response to attacks on Russian territory.

The German Bundestag has approved arms supplies to Ukraine, and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has described the 21st century war as "absurd" in the vicinity of Kyiv.

With 586 votes in favor, 100 against and seven abstentions, the lower house of the German parliament backed a petition for the supply of heavy weapons to Ukraine. Along with Russia's economic isolation and alienation from international markets, the most important way to stem Russia's invasion is the intensive and accelerated supply of effective weapons and systems, including heavy weapons, is said in the voted text.

Joe Biden has asked Congress for additional $33 billion in aid to Ukraine

From Japan, where he was on a visit, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and host Fumio Kishida have announced a strong stance against Russian aggression in Ukraine. Scholz welcomed the decision of the Bundestag.

"We have expressed our support for the US decision to send 18 howitzers and will organize training in Germany on the effective use of these weapons. We are working with the Netherlands on how to make this more efficient. We have decided to supply ‘Gepard’ machines to support air defense. All this is in line with the decision of the Bundestag, which we will continue to implement," said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

The war in Ukraine could last for years, NATO warned

"NATO allies are ready to provide long-term support and help Ukraine in the transition from Soviet weapons to modern weapons and systems according to NATO standards. This will require additional training," added NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

Western countries have openly called on Ukraine to attack Russian territory, including with weapons supplied by NATO, Moscow said yesterday in response to British statements that Kyiv has the right to strike at Russian supply lines.

"Kyiv and Western capitals must take seriously the statements of our Ministry of Defense that inciting Ukraine to strike on Russian territory will lead to a firm response from Russia. And the presence of Western advisers in Ukrainian decision-making centers does not necessarily prevent to that answer," added Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for Russia's foreign ministry.

The bodies of 1,150 civilians have been found in the Kyiv region since the beginning of the Russian invasion, police in the Ukrainian capital said. The UN Secretary-General, who is visiting Ukraine, did not hide his emotional reaction during a tour of the formerly occupied suburbs of Borodyanka and Bucha.

"When I see these destructions, I imagine my family in one of these houses, which are in ruins and in black. I see my granddaughters running in panic as if I see part of my family killed. Our hearts are with the victims, our condolences for their families. In the 21st century, war cannot be accepted in any way. Look at that," said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Antonio Guterres called on Russia to co-operate with the International Criminal Court to investigate possible war crimes.

/BNT