Restrictions on Entering Bulgaria will be Lifted on May 1

As of Sunday, May 1, the anti-epidemic measures for entry of persons arriving from other countries on the territory of the Republic of Bulgaria are canceled. This was ordered by the Minister of Health Prof. Asena Serbezova with her order issued yesterday.

We remind you that until May 1, persons arriving from other countries on the territory of the Republic of Bulgaria are admitted upon presentation of a valid EU digital COVID certificate for vaccination, post-disease or testing or an equivalent or similar document containing the same data.

From May 1, without COVID vaccination certificates and a health status document, people will be able to enter Greece.

/Ministry of Health