Zelensky to the Bulgarians: You have a Reason to be Proud

"I was absolutely sincere when I thanked the Prime Minister of Bulgaria Kiril Petkov. I think there is something to be proud of and with whom to be proud of," said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at a joint briefing with Petkov in Kyiv.

Zelensky added that as head of state of a warring state, he could afford to shorten the deadlines for meaningless dialogues, but was completely sincere when he thanked Petkov.

His words were in response to a question about whether Bulgaria will remain a friendly country to Ukraine if it does not send military aid. "The prime minister not only wants to, but actually helps Ukraine. Each country helps with what it can. One country or another can have thousands of planes and not give one, and another not, but can give much more." he added.

According to him, Bulgaria will remain a friendly country, as it can help Ukraine in various ways - sanctions, repair of important equipment, support for EU accession.

What else did Zelensky say?

At the beginning of the joint briefing, the President of Ukraine said that Russia was killing ordinary people, destroying buildings, infrastructure and kindergartens: "We have been defending for 64 days, and Russia has failed to achieve anything other than the depreciation from the people of the world.”

For today's meeting, Zelensky explained that the talks were meaningful."We have discussed all the key issues. Ukraine needs support more than ever to uphold the right to life and the future of Europe. This struggle is not just about Ukraine, but about defending the values ​​of the whole of Europe. Right now and right here, it is decided whether other European peoples will be able to live in peace and democracy," the president added.

It became clear from his words that the possibility of repairing Ukrainian military equipment in Bulgaria was discussed.

"This is very important for Ukraine. I am convinced that it will be beneficial for Bulgarian companies and the economy. For us, quality and deadlines are very important," he said of the repair of heavy equipment in our country.

Zelensky announced that his country is ready to supply Bulgaria with electricity and to help diversify gas through the Trans-Balkan gas pipeline.

From the words of the head of state, it became clear that the possibility of transporting agricultural products - grain, from Ukraine through the port of Varna, and that Ukraine will cooperate with the Bulgarian vessels that are blocked in the Black Sea ports.

He thanked for the support from Bulgaria and the sanctions imposed on Russia: "They are only needed to force Russia to seek peace. Sanctions must be strong so that the Russian Federation does not circumvent the restrictions."

In addition, Vladimir Zelensky personally thanked Petkov for his initiative to raise funds in Bulgaria for Ukraine. “By your example, you inspire many citizens in the world to show solidarity ", he addressed the Bulgarian Prime Minister.

It became clear from his words that Petkov had agreed to Bulgaria's participation in the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine.

Zelensky also thanked the Bulgarian people for their hospitality, support and "exciting human attitude" towards the thousands of Ukrainian refugees.

Kiril Petkov: “I want to return to Ukraine to celebrate your victory”

Bulgaria's prime minister has said he wants to visit Kyiv again to celebrate Ukraine's victory in the war.

"Thank you for the leadership you are showing to the free world. Ukraine will win this war, all democracies are behind you. I have no doubt that this will happen," Petkov said.

He described today's meeting as "great" and added that the two countries have many areas of support.

According to him, Bulgaria will be more than happy to have Varna as a logistics base and to distribute the grain that Ukraine cannot export.

The Prime Minister also said that he was happy that Ukraine had a plan for the sailors from the “Rozhen” ship to return to our country: "Thank you for helping our ship leave the Black Sea, I know this is not easy."

Petkov assured Zelensky that Ukraine has Bulgaria's strong voice in the European Union.

"I was shocked to see bombed-out apartment buildings in small towns where there are no military. I saw a toy in the ruins of a building hit by a Russian missile - this is a war against civilians," Petkov said.

According to him, no one has the right to say anything but War when he sees this and does not regret that he fired his Minister of Defense for using the words "special operation".

