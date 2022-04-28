Bulgaria: In Case of Complete Gas Shutdown Buses of the Public Transport in Sofia will be Cut in Half
“If the gas is completely stopped, after the end of May the buses in the public transport will run according to a holiday schedule (30 minutes rough estimate).” This was stated by the director of "Sofia Motor Transport" Slav Monov at an extraordinary meeting of the Commission for Engineering Infrastructure and Energy Planning at the Sofia Municipal Council. According to him, in this scenario, out of about 450 buses, only 250 will run. So far, they are confident that gas supplies will not be disrupted by the end of May.
As for the readiness of “Toplofikacia” Sofia (District Heating) to work with a complete shutdown of gas, the director of the company Alexander Alexandrov does not see anything disturbing, at least until the next heating season. He expressed hope that alternatives would be found by then.
Alexander Alexandrov added that if the supply of natural gas is stopped completely, Toplofikacia Sofia will be able to work with fuel oil within two months so that the capital will be provided with hot water for the summer season.
Today, it was also announced that hot water in Sofia may become cooler due to problems with natural gas supplies.
/BNT
