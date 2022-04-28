Bulgaria’s President accused the Government of being 'Cynical' for looking for Alternatives to Russian Gas

"It is cynical in the most energy-poor country in the EU, with the poorest people to say 'we will find another solution, we will pay more.' Some people may pay more, but others are on the edge and cannot pay more. Those who can afford to pay more and make decisions need to think about those who can't afford it. "

This was stated by President Rumen Radev during his visit to Spain. With these words, he again criticized the government of Kiril Petkov - this time because he decided to look for alternatives to the suspended Russian gas.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Kiril Petkov, Deputy Prime Minister Asen Vassilev and Energy Minister Alexander Nikolov said several times that they would not be blackmailed, which they said was the suspension of Russian gas supplies due to Bulgaria’s refusal to pay in rubles. The three are adamant that the request violates the agreement and that they will look for alternatives to Russian gas, which, however, could increase the price for end users. At the same time, the energy minister said that a project for a pan-European gas purchase was being prepared, which would be several times cheaper than Russia's due to economies of scale.

Radev did not say categorically whether he would lose his trust in the government if parliament decided to send military aid to Ukraine. He would wait for the debate in plenary. At this stage, the president would not convene the National Security Advisory Council (NSAC) because "there are too many topics".

Asked if the government was dealing with the crises, he said: "This will be shown by the people I see more and more on the streets. We need to think more about the Bulgarians who are in the most difficult situation in these crises."

The head of state commented on today's statement by Kiril Petkov, who linked the sending of weapons to Ukraine with the April Uprising, as a comparison "far from reality".

Bulgaria and Spain

The President assured that Bulgaria and Spain have excellent relations and political dialogue with great opportunities for cooperation.

"What we can learn from and cooperate with is the way Spain is making its green transition. Over 50% of energy is from renewable sources. In our country we must follow their experience in tourism - it is a destination with year-round tourism. Spain relies heavily on us for the supply of grain foods, the country is at the top of our list," Raev said.

This is the first visit of a Bulgarian president to the country since 1999.

Radev also met with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. Later, he and his wife, Desislava Radeva, will be greeted with an official ceremony by King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia at the Zarzuela Palace. Tomorrow the President will pilot Eurofighter - the type of fighter jets that have been protecting Bulgaria's airspace since February.

