Ukrainians on Telegram with an Interesting Message for Bulgaria’s President

The statement of Bulgarian President Rumen Radev that Bulgaria should not provide weapons to Ukraine became headline news for the media in Kyiv and received a wide negative response in one of the most visited Ukrainian news channels on Telegram - NEXTA live.

“Go to f*** yourself, President of Bulgaria," (Иди нахуй in Ukrainian, reminiscent of the slogan used for the Russian warship) wrote one of the channel's users.

Ukrainians also call on Putin to send troops to Bulgaria, call for a check of the head of state for corruption and ties with Moscow, call him a bandit and a bastard.

There are also a number of opinions that the position expressed by Radev ("on whom nothing depends") is supported only by the Bulgarian Socialist Party from the coalition partners in government.

"Just because the president is an asshole doesn't mean the nation is bad," another user wrote.

One Bulgarian explained that our country is a parliamentary republic and that the president does not make decisions, but is a disgrace to the country.

Another Bulgarian calls him "president of the Kremlin", and a third adds that the Bulgarian prime minister is currently in Kyiv and will probably announce that Bulgaria will provide military assistance to Ukraine soon.

/ClubZ