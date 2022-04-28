Bulgarian PM in Borodyanka: Complete Horror, Civilians were Targeted

"Complete horror, civilians were targeted. It is not human to remain uninvolved in such a tragedy." This was stated by Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov upon his arrival in the Ukrainian city of Borodyanka.

The prime minister described one of the horrific pictures he saw – an apartment building hit by a rocket. The attack killed 133 people, Petkov said.

"It's just inexplicable. There were toys among the remnants of this building. It's the horror of war. If someone says they only shoot at strategic targets ... What a military operation this is when they destroy apartments of civilians and these people without a reason, have become targets? There is no military base in this city, there was absolutely nothing but civilians," he said.

Heading to Kiev with the Bulgarian delegation. pic.twitter.com/cv6AIDx2iY — Kiril Petkov (@KirilPetkov) April 28, 2022

He stressed once again that the firm position of his political party "We Continue to Change" is that Bulgaria should provide military assistance to Ukraine.

“We cannot be indifferent. We cannot say that this is a Ukrainian problem, we cannot say some people are dying but we are not interested in that. Yesterday we made it clear that next week we will vote in parliament for military support. We will continue humanitarian support. We should have a majority in the National Assembly with this position," he added.

"The rhetoric we have been hearing for several months is 'do not give military aid to Ukraine to make peace faster.' If this is the price of peace, if the Russian state continues to fire and no one has the opportunity to defend themselves, then do we want this peace? Can we go to bed calmly as part of the EU? This is a position that no one can take if there is respect for the normal world. This is not a war between two countries fighting for something. We have a country where rockets are flying and apartment buildings are being blown up. This is not just a battle of Ukraine, but a civilizational choice of which side we want to stand on the right side," Petkov added.

He also commented on Russia's decision to cut off gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland.

"This did not surprise us, we were ready with a strategy back in February. We had alternative sources and secured quantities in Chiren. What Russia has tried to do unilaterally has turned out to be a poorly planned strategy," he said.

Kiril Petkov added that Bulgaria will not pay in rubles, nor through third countries that are not included in the agreement.

The Prime Minister also commented on the role of Russian diplomats in the current gas crisis. "What have the 114 Russian diplomats done in our country to strengthen our bilateral relations and protect the treaty from such unilateral use? I wonder what these people are doing in Bulgaria. I suggest that they look very well at who they are,” Petkov said.

He also commented on President Rumen Radev's statement on Wednesday, in which the head of state strongly opposed the sending of weapons to Ukraine. "It was a bit of a misunderstanding of the situation. The disgraceful part is that the position he presented is that we are leaving Russia alone, we are not doing anything to end the conflict faster. What I will explain to Zelensky is that I hope the Bulgarian parliament will decide on military-technical assistance to Ukraine," Petkov added.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Nova