Hot Water in Sofia may become Cooler due to Problems with Natural Gas Supplies

“There is no danger of stopping the hot water in Sofia in the summer due to the suspended gas supplies by Gazprom. No regime will be introduced. However, it is possible to reduce the water temperature.” This was stated to bTV by the member of the Supervisory Board of “Toplofikacia” (District Heating) Sofia Valentin Terziiski.

"Usually for the season the consumption at average daily temperatures of about 15 degrees Celsius the water temperature is about 60 degrees. In such a situation, lower temperature regimes of about 50-55 degrees can be applied," Terziiski explained.

According to him, lowering the temperature will save minimal amounts of natural gas, but due to the expected increase, any possibility of saving is being considered. If there is a complete suspension of supplies, the work of district heating companies cannot continue, he said.

"Currently, the supply from the supplier Bulgargaz is normal and there are no shocks," Terziiski added.

