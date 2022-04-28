Bulgarian: Professor: It is very Likely that there will be a New COVID Wave in the Autumn

“The decline in COVID-19 cases is steady but the rate of decline is slowing. It is very likely that new mutations will emerge in the autumn to winter period of 2022, leading to a new variant that will increase morbidity. Probably the wave will be milder but there will be more infected people,” said on Nova TV Prof. Iva Hristova, director of the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases (NCIPD).

According to her, there are two options for the coronavirus to influence the appearance of hepatitis - directly - with damage to the microcirculation, and indirectly - through reduced immunity. "There are isolated cases of hepatitis among children in Europe, but there are none in Bulgaria. It is an inflammation of the liver that is not caused by the main viruses that carry hepatitis. It is very atypical for children. It is clear that it is not due to vaccines," she stressed.

Samples for all types of viruses, not just hepatitis, will be tested at the NCIPD in order to detect possible positive cases early. "Edema virus affects children in kindergartens, causes winter diseases. There is no data on how the new hepatitis occurs. It is transmitted by airborne droplets, as well as by contact with the skin of patients or surfaces. It remains to be seen which is the virus and what causes it,” said the doctor.

The COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 741.

/Nova

