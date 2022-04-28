Germany is Russia's largest Fuel Buyer after the Start of the War

The funds with which Germany buys Russian fuel are the largest share of revenues in Russia's budget in the first two months of the war in Ukraine. This was stated by an independent research group, writes Sky News.

A study published by the Center for the Study of Energy and Clean Air estimates that Russia earned 62.5 billion euros from fossil fuel exports after Russian troops invaded Ukraine on February 24.

By monitoring real-time ship traffic, pipeline gas flows and estimates based on historical monthly trade, researchers estimate that Germany paid Russia about 9.1 billion euros for fossil fuel supplies during the first two months of the war.

With this, Russia has almost doubled its revenues from the sale of fossil fuels to the EU during the two months of war in Ukraine.

In total for the EU, imports have been around €44 billion in the last two months, compared to around € 140 billion for the whole of last year, or around € 12 billion a month.

The German government said it could not comment on the data and declined to provide its own data.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BGNES