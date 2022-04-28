COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 741 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
The number of newly infected with coronavirus in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours is 741, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.
They were found in 9,977 tests, i.e. the percentage of positive test results is 7.42. Of the new cases for the day, 75 percent were not vaccinated.
Yesterday, the new cases were 1140.
There are 138 new hospital patients in the past 24 hours, 79.71 percent of whom have not been vaccinated.
Eight people died, 75 percent of whom had not been vaccinated.
937 people are currently hospitalized all over the country, of which 97 are in intensive care units.
The cured for the past day are 5349.
The doses of coronavirus vaccines given during the last 24 hours were 1,337.
