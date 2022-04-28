Serbia on the Transit Gas: Bulgarian Problems are not our Problems

Deputy chairman of the Security Council of Russia Dmitry Medvedev (left) and Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic (right) @Wikimedia Commons

Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said she was not worried about Russian gas flowing through Bulgaria via the Balkan Stream, adding that the mere mention of the possibility of taking Serbian gas in transit was "out of place", Tanjug reported.

"Although anything is possible nowadays, I am not worried about the supply of gas through the Balkan Stream through Bulgaria to Serbia. This would be a precedent on a scale never seen before. This would mean that there are no contracts, contractual obligations, the rule of law, and it would be the Wild West,” Brnabic told reporters at the Jahorina Economic Forum.

She pointed out that taking gas from transit would mean that goods could also be taken from a truck if someone liked it.

“That is simply impossible”, she said.

“The very talk about this and the very sentence of the Bulgarian Prime Minister – ‘we will not do this’, it is simply out of place. No one can even think to do it, not just to say ‘we are good enough not to do it,’" said Brnabic.

“If someone takes from the transited gas, it would lead to the fact that there is no security for anyone in Europe and in the world”, she continued.

The prime minister said Serbia has invested more than a billion euros in the pipeline.

"Besides, we paid for the gas, it is ours, we have a contract with Russia for gas supply. It happened that it passes through Bulgaria, they have problems, but the Bulgarian problems are not our problems," Brnabic said.

She expressed hope that Poland and Bulgaria would be able to agree on gas supplies.

"I am interested in how people live in Serbia, and any turmoil in the EU would have negative consequences for the Serbian economy. The more peaceful and stable everything is, the better for us," Brnabic concluded.

Yesterday, Bulgarian Energy Minister Alexander Nikolov said that for the time being, Bulgaria has no intention of stopping transit gas to Serbia and Hungary.

