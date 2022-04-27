The Weapons in Ukraine are the same as those Exported from Bulgaria

“Kintex has never exported weapons to Ukraine or Poland and the Czech Republic, which are believed to be transit points to Ukraine.” This was said to Nova TV by the removed director of "Kintex" Alexander Mihailov.

"But the weapons we see being used in the fighting in Ukraine are the same ones being exported from Bulgaria," he said.

Mihailov pointed out that the volume of arms exports from Bulgaria has increased 3-4 times since the beginning of the war in Ukraine and the factories employ more workers who work in three shifts.

According to him, new contracts worth BGN 2 billion have been signed since the beginning of the war.

"These are hundreds of millions lost to the Bulgarian economy," said the weapons expert, who believes that through these agreements Bulgaria supplies weapons to Ukraine through intermediaries.

Alexander Mihailov denied that he had developed weapons activities in private with private companies while he was director of Kintex. According to him, his dismissal is related to "secret arms exports".

"The hypothesis I have is that if the goal is to secretly deliver weapons to Ukraine, then a new Kintex leadership can fulfill this task," Alexander Mikhailov said.

