100 Buses and 300 Trucks took part in the Protest of Carriers in Sofia
About 100 buses and 300 trucks took part in the protest of the carriers against the high fuel prices and the introduction of new tariffs for the toll system. They were positioned in front of the Council of Ministers, parliament and from BNB to Alexander Nevsky Cathedral.
Georgi Tsanov from the Control Council of the Union of International Carriers pointed out:
"With this sharp rise in fuel over the last month and a half, it has upset our balance of payments. Many of our customers cannot understand this need we have - to increase prices. We are reducing work because otherwise it is disastrous and will bring, especially smaller carriers, to bankruptcies.
It is therefore very important that this price is limited in some way, as in other countries, in Spain and France, whereby the country reduces the price of the end user of fuels, not to increase the cost of most products."
/BNR
