Austria has Agreed to Pay for Russian Gas in Rubles after the cut to Bulgaria and Poland

Business » ENERGY | April 27, 2022, Wednesday // 12:01
Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer announced on Wednesday that his government, along with Austrian oil company OMV, has agreed to pay for Russian gas imports in rubles.

The statement is a fact after earlier on Wednesday the Russian energy giant Gazprom cut off gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria due to non-compliance with its requirements for paying for blue fuel in rubles.

Karl Nehammer also said that both Austria and Germany have accepted the terms of payments for Russian gas, as such payments have been found to be in line with the terms of Western sanctions against Moscow.

Earlier this month, the Austrian chancellor said it was "impossible" for the European Union to impose an embargo on Russian gas.

/BNR

Tags: Austria, nehammer, Russia, gas
