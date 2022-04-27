Von der Layen: Russia has used Gas as a Tool for Extortion

“Gazprom's announcement that it will unilaterally cut off gas supplies to customers in Europe is another attempt by Russia to use gas as a tool for extortion,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement. According to her, Gazprom's decision is unjustified and unacceptable and once again shows Russia's unreliability as a gas supplier.

The President of the European Commission assures that “the EU is prepared for this scenario, Brussels is in close contact with all Member States. We are working to ensure alternative supplies and the best possible levels of reserves across the EU.”

“Member States have introduced contingency plans for just such a scenario, and we have worked with them in coordination and solidarity”, says von der Leyen.

A meeting of the Gas Coordination Group is currently being held in Brussels. The EC is expected to present a coordinated response. Von der Leyen also said she would continue to work with international partners to provide alternative supplies. She herself promises to work personally with European and world leaders to ensure security of energy supply in Europe.

“Europeans can believe that we are united and in full solidarity with the Member States affected by this new challenge. Europeans can count on our full support,” said von der Leyen.

/BNT