Gazprom: Gas Supplies to Poland and Bulgaria have been Suspended until they Pay in Rubles

Gazprom has completely cut off supplies to Bulgargaz and PGNiG because the countries do not pay in rubles for fuel.

This was announced by the holding, quoted by Reuters and TASS.

Deliveries will be suspended until payments are made, the concern added.

Transit through the two countries could be halted in the event of an illegal Russian gas withdrawal, Gazprom warned.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/OFFNews