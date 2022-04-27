Bulgartransgaz: At this stage, the Supply of Russian Gas to Bulgaria has not been Interrupted

"At this stage, Russian gas supplies to Bulgaria have not been interrupted so far," Vladimir Malinov, executive director of the Bulgarian gas network operator Bulgartransgaz, told Reuters.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Energy announced that Gazprom had informed the Bulgarian state gas company Bulgargaz that it would suspend gas supplies from Wednesday.

Today, gas supplies to Poland from Russia were restored. This is shown by data from the network of gas transmission operators of the European Union.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Nova