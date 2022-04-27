Bulgartransgaz: At this stage, the Supply of Russian Gas to Bulgaria has not been Interrupted
"At this stage, Russian gas supplies to Bulgaria have not been interrupted so far," Vladimir Malinov, executive director of the Bulgarian gas network operator Bulgartransgaz, told Reuters.
On Tuesday, the Ministry of Energy announced that Gazprom had informed the Bulgarian state gas company Bulgargaz that it would suspend gas supplies from Wednesday.
Today, gas supplies to Poland from Russia were restored. This is shown by data from the network of gas transmission operators of the European Union.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/Nova
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgarian Ministry of Energy: We have Enough Gas for a Sufficiently Foreseeable Period
- » Russia has resumed Gas Supplies to Poland
- » Expert: The Russians will renew Gas supplies to Bulgaria before our Supplies run out
- » Russia suspends Gas Supplies to Bulgaria tonight
- » Central Heating in Sofia will gradually Phase Out in the coming days
- » EU’s Plan to Reduce Dependence on Russian Oil: Less Driving and Work from Home