Expert: The Russians will renew Gas supplies to Bulgaria before our Supplies run out

“Before running out of supplies in Chiren, the Russians will release gas to Bulgaria. This case will not last more than a week, maximum 10 days, as this is a kind of test of what would be the effect if natural gas supplies are cut in Europe.”

This is what energy expert Vasko Nachev said on Nova TV. He was adamant that the position of the "bowed head" has not brought anything good for a long time and once again we were shown that we should not behave in this way. According to him, the hesitations of politicians lead us to similar actions on the other side.

According to Nachev, to date there is no reason for serious concerns, as the heating season is over, the country uses much less natural gas. Quantities in Chiren can help patch up the situation for a month. There will be a problem if the gas stops for the whole of Europe, he specified.

"The fact that we are the only ones gives us an extra breath of peace, if necessary Europe will help so that everything does not collapse," he said, describing the situation as "relatively complex, with a very bitter political flavor.”

According to Ivan Hinovski, the industry that is "in shock" is more important at the moment.

“As this was expected, Bulgaria should have taken the appropriate measures, at least to have a ready contract for interconnection with the Turkish gas system, because from there we can get the fastest supplies of natural gas and the rest - swap deals in "Revitus" from Greece, albeit in small quantities. Bulgaria, in reality, now needs about 1-1.5 billion cubic meters of gas per year. For the rest of this year, there are very few left. By the end of this year - maybe half ", said on bTV the chairman of the Bulgarian Energy and Mining Forum.

In connection with the expected increase in the price of natural gas from May 1 (Bulgargaz requested a 5.3% increase), Ivan Hinovski said he did not expect an increase in prices.

"If Bulgaria manages to negotiate a new extension of the agreement, which is possible, as long as there is political and economic wisdom, I do not expect an increase in gas prices, because all analyzes and forecasts of gas prices in Europe show a slight decline at the price of natural gas, so we should not expect a larger price increase than requested by Bulgargaz," the expert added.

What are the political goals of this step?

“Undoubtedly, in order to be the first on the list, someone wants to stumble the government and it will fall easily. This feeling is not from last night. You can see Mitrofanova's (Russian ambassador to Bulgaria) behavior. There are frivolous motives that the money did not go where it should, and they returned it, that Russia would not compromise. This is not serious, the whole of Europe pays in the same way, there is no way Bulgaria ‘failed’ its bill, said Vasko Nachev.

According to him, while the events in Ukraine are going on, our country should not negotiate with Russia on any trade issues.

