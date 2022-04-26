The Bulgarian Socialist Party will not send a Representative in the Delegation for Kyiv

Politics | April 26, 2022, Tuesday // 17:52
Bulgaria: The Bulgarian Socialist Party will not send a Representative in the Delegation for Kyiv BSP leader Kornelia Ninova

The executive bureau of the Bulgarian Socialist Party’s National Assembly has decided not to send a party representative to Prime Minister Kiril Petkov's delegation in Kyiv.

The BSP leadership is united around the position that there is enough information about the situation in Ukraine and the consequences of the war, the party said.

BSP reiterates its support for sending aid to Ukraine - humanitarian, protective equipment, food, medicine and medical supplies, for the restoration of civilian infrastructure, etc., without military aid such as ammunition and deadly weapons.

We expect the decision on full support for Ukraine to be made in Sofia, after consultations between coalition partners, thus closing the issue and the government concentrating on overcoming other priority issues such as inflation, income, economic growth, social policy.”

/BNT

