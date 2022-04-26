Central Heating in Sofia will gradually Phase Out in the coming days

As of today, April 26, Sofia District Heating (“Toplofikacia”) will start phasing out the heating in the capital, the company announced.

All share distribution companies have been notified, and the process of shutting down the heating system is expected to be completed by April 28.

Users will be further informed by the heat accountant serving them about the schedule of reports. In this regard, Toplofikacia Sofia EAD calls on its customers within the reporting period to provide access to all homes, including apartments, where radiators are not used or removed. The inspection and reporting of all appliances and water meters for hot water will enable heat accountants to prepare correctly and on time the balancing bills, without having to be repeatedly reworked due to later reports in individual homes.

All customers are entitled to two dates for free reporting of appliances by heat accountants. If they are not able to provide access to the home on these dates, consumers can contact their heat accountant and request an additional date for an individual report, which is paid according to the price list of the respective company for share distribution.

/BNT